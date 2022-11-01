Abigale Lopez, reported missing out of Grand Rapids on Oct. 18, 2022. (Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is looking for information about a 15-year-old who local authorities say ran away.

Abigale Lopez, who is from metro Grand Rapids, was reported missing on Oct. 18, NCMEC said in a tweet. It reports she was last seen in Muskegon and may be staying in the area.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office does not currently believe her to be in danger. A family service detective was assigned to the case.

Abigale has brown hair and blue eyes and stands 5-foot-3. She weighs about 128 pounds, according to the NCMEC.

Abigale Lopez, reported missing out of Grand Rapids on Oct. 18, 2022. (Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or call 1.800.THE.LOST.