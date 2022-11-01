GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is looking for information about a 15-year-old who local authorities say ran away.
Abigale Lopez, who is from metro Grand Rapids, was reported missing on Oct. 18, NCMEC said in a tweet. It reports she was last seen in Muskegon and may be staying in the area.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office does not currently believe her to be in danger. A family service detective was assigned to the case.
Abigale has brown hair and blue eyes and stands 5-foot-3. She weighs about 128 pounds, according to the NCMEC.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or call 1.800.THE.LOST.