NB US-131 in Grand Rapids closed due to crash

A fiery crash involving a semi-truck shut down the northbound lanes of US-131 in Grand Rapids Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound lanes of US-131 in Grand Rapids have closed again due to another crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said northbound US-131 is closed at Wealthy Street due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The northbound lanes were closed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck. The lanes reopened shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to MDOT.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Northbound US-131 at Wealthy Street was shut down again around 4:40 a.m. due to another crash.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the second crash.

This is a developing story.