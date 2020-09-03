NB US-131 lanes in Grand Rapids closed due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The right lanes of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids are closed Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes US-131 are closed at Franklin Street in Grand Rapids after a crash that happened shortly before 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities work to clear the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the morning.