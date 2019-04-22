National College Fair comes to Grand Rapids

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids (file photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan National College Fair will be at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids Monday, April 22.

Students and parents who attend will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with admission representatives from around the country, and the world. The fair is a good time to ask questions, explore options and look into specific schools students are interested in.

Each fair usually draws in anywhere from 175 to 400 college reps from around the world.

There will be two college fair sessions held on April 22. The first will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The second will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fair will be held at DeVos Place Conference Center in the Steelcase Ballroom. It is free and open to the public.

Those who would like to attend can register online.