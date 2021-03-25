Nana’s Run to bring back 5K to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nana’s Run, a 5K run and walk, will be one of the first outdoor events to return to downtown Grand Rapids since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 8th annual family-fun run will take place on Saturday, May 1 to raise funds for local patients and their families struggling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The course route begins at Rosa Parks Circle and crosses the Grand River and back. The race will feature a rolling start from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Those who are interested in participating can register online. Registration is $30 and people who sign up before April 1 will receive a dri-fit race shirt.  

