Names of 2 adults, baby found dead in car released

Grand Rapids police respond to a scene on Brookshire Drive SE where three people were found unresponsive. (Nov. 3, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-month-old was among the three people who were found dead in a car in Grand Rapids last week, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released the names of the three people Friday night, identifying them as 78-year-old Ruby Roberts, 60-year-old Ellay Brown and 4-month-old Zadai Ashford. All three were from Grand Rapids.

The three were found unresponsive in a car on Brookshire Drive north of 33rd Street in the West Millbrook neighborhood on the morning of Nov. 4. Emergency responders tried to revive them, but it was too late.

On Friday, GRPD said the medical examiner had not yet ruled what caused the deaths.