Name that robot: Vote open for GR park care tool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can now weigh in on what the city of Grand Rapids will name its new robot that helps care for athletic fields.

After collecting suggestions from residents, the city narrowed it down to 25 finalists. Those include, among others, “Lawn Order,” “Michelawngelo,” “Rick Grasstley,” “Sammy Spraygar,” and, of course, “Turfy McTankface.”



You can vote online through Friday. The winning name will be announced April 12.

The robot is branded as the TurfTank One. Its job is to paint the lines on athletic fields, using GPS to be precise. It will save Grand Rapids $5,000 each year, the city says.

The TurfTank, bearing its new name, will get to work later this month. The city’s current lease of it runs three years.