A makeshift memorial for Scott Hardy, whose body was found in the Grand River in Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Grand River near downtown late last week.

He was Scott Hardy, 41. A makeshift memorial with a cross, flowers and candles was set up in his honor Monday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not said how Hardy died nor how long he was in the water. It said Monday that autopsy results were still pending.

Hardy’s body was spotted by a fisherman in the river around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Emergency responders removed it from under the Bridge Street bridge. They were able to quickly identify him using his belongings.

GRPD said on Friday that detectives were going through the evidence and canvassing the area to speak with witnesses.