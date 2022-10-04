GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Roughly 10 months after Grand Rapids said goodbye to Osteria Rossa, a new restaurant is getting ready to take over the downtown space.

Nagoya Hibachi Steak House and Sushi plans to open at 16 Monroe Center NE, between Division and Sheldon avenues, across from Monument Park. Nagoya already operates a restaurant at 2915 28th St. SE in a plaza near Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

Waséyabek Development Company, LLC owns the building where the new steakhouse will be located. The company’s real estate portfolio and project manager, Nathan Ruffer, said Nagoya “will bring a fresh style of cuisine to the downtown area.”

Ruffer says restaurant details are still being finalized. A permit application submitted to the city on Sept. 27 shows Nagoya plans to add four hibachi tables to the renovated restaurant space.

The new restaurant’s website indicates Nagoya Hibachi Steak House and Sushi will be open daily for lunch and dinner, allowing the business to capitalize on the growing number of people who work, live and visit Grand Rapids.

While Nagoya’s website says it’ll open in October, Waséyabek Development Company says an exact opening date is not yet set because the restaurant is facing supply chain issues and still needs to complete interior renovations, pass city inspections and train staff. Waséyabek Development Company expects the grand opening date to be announced later this fall.

Osteria Rossa shut down operations at 16 Monroe Center NW at the end of last year “due to these unforeseen times.” The Italian restaurant created by chef Chris Perkey graced Elite Magazine’s Top Ten Restaurants in Michigan list in 2019.