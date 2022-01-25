From left to right, Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom at the GRPD chief finalist public forum on Jan. 19, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saying none of the three finalists are right for Grand Rapids, the local NAACP is calling on the city to start over in its search for a new police chief.

Greater Grand Rapids NAACP President Cle Jackson and the organization’s special advisor for public safety Carlton Mayers on Tuesday released an open letter outlining the organization’s concerns; namely, a lack of community involvement in selecting the three finalists and not enough diversity among the top three candidates.

Of the three finalists — Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Department Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Department Commander Eric Winstrom — two are white and one is Black, and all three are men.

“It is obvious that the screening and selection processes were not successful in establishing a pool of diverse top candidates,” the NAACP’s letter reads in part. “There would have been more diversity if community members were substantively involved in the screening and selection processes.”

The NAACP had already said Inspector Jackson, who is Black, is not a viable candidate because he killed a man while on the job in a 1997 shooting that was deemed accidental.

“Considering the recent challenges between GRPD and Black and Latino community members … such as the ongoing investigation of GRPD by the Michigan Civil Rights Department for violating the constitutional rights of community members, a police chief with this record will not garner trust and confidence with these community members,” the letter states. “This selection calls the entire screening and selection processes into question, which should have prohibited the consideration of any potential candidate with an employment record that includes an officer-involved death(s) and/or allegations of violating a person’s constitutional rights such as excessive use of force.”

The NAACP noted that the community was involved in helping create the job posting for the new chief, but not in choosing the finalists. It said a community forum with the three finalists last week demonstrated that they don’t fit the posting.

Specifically, the letter noted that Blocker, of Battle Creek, said he had no knowledge of CURE Violence. The city has already contracted with the program, which works with community members to prevent violence, and it’s part of the police department’s three-year strategic plan. The NAACP was also alarmed by three recent “critical incidents” in Battle Creek, including two in which officers shot people, in the last 60 days.

“This … calls into question Chief Blocker’s capability as a leader to ensure that officers use de-escalation techniques and other mitigation measures so that lethal force is only used as a necessary and last resort,” the letter says.

Going on to lay out concerns about Commander Winstrom of Chicago, the NAACP opposed his support for technology called ShotSpotter, which is meant to detect the sound of gunshots so police can respond more quickly — though its effectiveness has been questioned.

“This is a red flag for community members since community members and county and city level lawmakers successfully stopped Police Chief (Eric) Payne’s efforts to use federal and local funds to purchase and use ShotSpotter. It is telling that a top candidate would explicitly state support for ShotSpotter even though it has recently been shown to be very unpopular with community members and lawmakers,” the letter reads. “Especially since Chicago’s Inspector General’s Office recently published its report on the ineffectiveness of ShotSpotter in addressing gun violence and solving gun violence crimes. This report, however, did demonstrate that the Chicago Police Department’s use of ShotSpotter does encourage the over policing of specific communities (such as Black and Latino communities).”

The NAACP said the city should choose a new recruiting firm and start the search over, this time with a stronger focus on diversity and community policing. It also city the city should let he public help choose the finalists.

The new chief will take over for GRPD Chief Eric Payne, who is retiring. City Manager Mark Washington will make the final decision of who gets hired.