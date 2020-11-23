NAACP hosting Thanksgiving meal giveaway Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As many people continue to struggle amid a coronavirus surge and state restrictions that have led to layoffs, the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP is giving away free Thanksgiving dinner to families.

The Thanksgiving Soul Food Box Giveaway is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transition on Madison Avenue SE south of Hall Street.

The first 200 families to show up will get a free box packed with locally-sourced produce and meat from three Black-owned businesses: South East Market, Groundswell Farm and Wilhelmina’s Kitchen.

“We’re doing this to provide some level of relief for individuals who are disproportionately impacted in this pandemic,” Greater Grand Rapids NAACP President Cle Jackson said. “Also what this does, it prevents families from going out and purchasing and they can keep some of that cash for an emergency fund to pay a bill or make sure they have technology because many people are at home and so this will allow them to use the funds in some other way.”

The food boxes will be distributed first-come, first-served in drive-thru.