GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The local chapter of the NAACP is holding a forum Wednesday on constitutional rights.

“What an appropriate time to be hosting this. We didn’t plan this with the unfortunate and fatal death of a young Black male who was shot and died from his wounds by a Grand Rapids police officer,” President of the Greater Grand Rapids Chapter of the NAACP Cle Jackson said.

The group will host a “Know Your Rights” forum in partnership with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and the FBI.

“It’s a critical time for us to know, the community to understand what their rights are when they are either detained or arrested by local law enforcement agents, what their rights are when it comes to employment practices based on harassment and what their rights are when it comes to housing and a variety of other things,” Jackson said.

Jackson is asking young adults and teens to join the informational conversation so they can know to exercise their rights on a local, state and federal level.

“We know emotions are high and we really want our young people to attend. As they are hanging out this summer, as they’re out working summer jobs, simply playing in the parks and walking down the street, we just really want them to understand what their constitutional rights are, what their civil liberties are and how to respond,” he said. “I think the most important thing is how to help and facilitate those de-escalation techniques that are necessary.”

The forum will be held at the Grand Rapids Center of Community Transformation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Light refreshments will be served.

More information can be found at naacpgr.com, by calling 616.719.3478 or emailing info@naacpgr.com. Register for the event online.