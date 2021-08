GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Greater Grand Rapids branch of the NAACP is holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss their demands for changes to Grand Rapids Police Department’s surveillance policy.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The civil rights organization is demanding amendments to the current GRPD Administrative Policy on Acquisition and Use of Surveillance Equipment and Surveillance Services.