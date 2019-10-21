‘My whole body went numb’: Sons stunned by deadly hit-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The sons of a husband and wife killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Grand Rapids say the pair left behind a legacy of kindness.

The crash happened Saturday night when police say a driver blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue. Tracy Curtiss Fuhr, 56, and her husband Todd Fuhr, also 56, who were in crosswalk, where hit and killed. The driver took off.

Officers delivered the news to the Fuhrs’ sons early Sunday.

“It was kind of heart-wrenching. My whole body went numb,” son Tyler Duflo said.

He said his parents were just out enjoying a night out when the crash happened.

“It’s really hard to wrap your head around how something like this could happen to both of your parents at the same time,” Duflo told News 8 Monday. “I’ve been thinking how much I wish I could have had a couple last words, but that’s just something we have to live with.”

The Fuhrs had been together for about 20 years and married for 16. Their sons say they anchored a blended family.

“His (Duflo’s) mom took me under his wing just like I was one of her own and caring for my dad, too,” son Jordan Fuhr said.

An undated courtesy photo of Tracy Curtiss Fuhr and Todd Fuhr.

They said their parents had plans to move to Tennessee and just listed their house for sale on Friday.

“They were ready to go live and they deserved it,” Fuhr said.

The sons say they wish they had more time to tell their parents how much they loved and appreciated them.

“My dad said something a couple weeks ago about being proud of me for sticking to what I want to do with my life,” Fuhr said, referring to his career in culinary arts. “I just want to tell him too that I’m proud of him.”

“I would just want to see their contagious smiles one last time,” Duflo added.

They say one thing they’ve learned from watching their parents is the importance of being kind to others.

“You see someone hanging their head, ask them what’s wrong, see what you can do for them. Maybe not a lot but a little bit is enough to help somebody get through their tough times,” Duflo said. “I think that’s something Todd and Tracy were really good at.”

Tracy and Todd Fuhr were season ticket holders for the Grand Rapids Griffin. The team has planned a moment of silence for them before Saturday’s game at Van Andel Arena.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements.

Suspect Jason McCann, 44, of Grand Rapids, was arrested Sunday and now faces felony charges for driving recklessly and leaving the scene of a deadly crash. He should be arraigned Tuesday. Although police have not indicated whether alcohol was a factor in this crash, court documents show McCann has a history of drunken driving arrests.