GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The classical musical My Fair Lady is heading to the Broadway Grand Rapids stage.

The national tour makes a stop at DeVos Place starting next Tuesday. John Adkison stars as Colonel Pickering, the man who makes a bet with Professor Harold Higgins, who claims he can take Eliza Doolittle and turn her into the very model of an upper-class lady of distinction.

The show is known for its costumes and especially the score, which includes classic numbers “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

“My Fair Lady” runs April 11 to April 16 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are available at the Broadway Grand Rapids website.