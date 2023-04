GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Recording artist Morgan James is currently touring the country after the release of her new album “Nobody’s Fool.”

Her tour will bring her to Grand Rapids on April 12. James said her new album is a “90’s-inspired” R&B album.

It features collaborations with veterans like Raphael Saddiq and saxophonist Lannie McMillan.

You can see Morgan James performing at the Midtown in Grand Rapids on April 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets range between $30 and $40.