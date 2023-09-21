GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Midtown, a music venue in downtown Grand Rapids, is working to bring national artists to West Michigan with its new concert series.

For the Fresh Produce series, Midtown has teamed up with the Greater Michigan Chapter of the National Black MBA Association. Their goal was to bring national artists who regularly perform in Detroit to West Michigan.

You can expect the best jazz, blues, folk and world music performers to take the stage in Grand Rapids.

The series kicks off Sept. 22 with Peter Collins.

You can get more information and purchase tickets at the venue’s website.