GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event this week at the Grand Rapids Public Museum looks to recount the history of public health in the city.

The program titled GR Stories – Public Health History in Grand Rapids will take place on Wednesday at the museum’s Meijer Theater starting at 6 p.m. It is part of the museum’s ongoing GR Stories Series.

It will include presentations from students at Grand Valley State University who worked with the museum to research their topics. The presentations will explore public health work conducted and founded in West Michigan, particularly the work of Dr. Pearl Kendrick, Grace Eldering and Loney Gordon.

“A key aspect of this GR Stories program is to inspire community members to consider the importance of preserving history,” the museum’s Collection’s Curator Andrea Melvin said in a statement. “As part of the series, the Museum is looking to collect more stories and artifacts relating to the history of public health, whether at the event or through our website at grpm.org/ContactCollections.”

Other topics of discussion will be Grand Rapids being the first city in the country to put fluoride in its public water system and discuss the city’s importance in the health field today.

The event is free to attend and guests are encouraged to arrive ahead of time. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.