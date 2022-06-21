GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder trial has been put on hold in Kent County after multiple jurors tested positive for COVID-19.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 this is the first time something like this has happened. He said closing arguments in the case were supposed to take place Tuesday, but the jury trial was suspended due to the outbreak.

The jury was hearing the case of Juan Nico Garcia, who has been accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her friend in Grand Rapids in 2020.

He said the jurors with the virus will need to quarantine before the trial can resume.

Once cleared, Becker said the trial may be further delayed due to conflicting attorney schedules and jurors that have upcoming vacations planned.