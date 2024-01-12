GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who has been in the Kent County jail since early November will be transferred to Wisconsin to face a murder charge there.

21-year-old Julian Kelly, 21, appeared in a Grand Rapids courtroom this week and indicated he would not challenge extradition back to Wisconsin to face a charge of reckless homicide.

Kelly is wanted for a deadly shooting that happened in Milwaukee in March 2023.

He was arrested in Nov. 9 when Grand Rapids police raided a smoke shop on Leonard Street NW west of Turner Avenue. It was one of two raids tied to thefts and marijuana that was being sold illegally.