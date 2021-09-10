Murder, miscarriage charges in death of GR woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is being charged with murder and intentionally causing miscarriage in a shooting that left a women dead in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

A booking photo of Dealeyon Jaishawn Franklin. (courtesy)

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at a Grand Rapids apartment in the 1400 block of Burke Avenue NE near Diamond Avenue.

Marissa Leigh Valdez, 24, was shot multiple times, the Grand Rapids Police Department says. She died at the scene.

Officials say she was pregnant at the time.

Authorities announced Friday that Dealeyon Jaishawn Franklin, 24, has been charged with open murder, assault to a pregnant individual intentionally causing miscarriage and a felony firearm.

GRPD said no one else was involved in Valdez’s death.

Franklin is currently being held without bond.

Valdez’s death marks the tenth murder in Grand Rapids this year.