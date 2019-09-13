Murder, dismemberment trial will go to jury today

Jared Chance stands with his attorneys during a plea hearing on the morning of Sept. 9, 2019. Chance rejected a deal offered to him by prosecutors in the death of Ashley Young in late 2018.

WARNING: Due to the disturbing nature of the case, the livestream embedded in this article may contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The fate of a man accused of murdering a woman and dismembering her body in his Grand Rapids apartment late last year will go to a jury today.

Testimony in Jared Chance’s trial wrapped up Thursday. This morning, attorneys on both sides will give closing arguments. Jurors will then get final instructions from the judge and start deliberating.

Prosecutors want a conviction on second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township. Defense attorneys say the prosecution can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chance killed her.

Over the past three days, jurors have heard from Young’s mother, who described a frantic search for her daughter in late November and early December. They heard from Chance’s friend, who said Chance asked him to lie to Young’s mother about her whereabouts.

They heard from Chance’s neighbor, who found Young’s torso Dec. 2, 2018, in the basement of the Grand Rapids house where they rented apartments. They heard from the forensic technicians who photographed the crime scene and tested the bloody reciprocating saw found in Chance’s parents’ Holland home.

They heard from Chance’s brother, who recounted moving evidence out of and back into Chance’s apartment. They heard from the police officer who Chance saw when he went to the police department after Young’s death, but who couldn’t arrest Chance because there was no active case.

They heard from a forensic pathologist who said that blood and tissue found on Young’s sweatshirt — pulled from a dumpster near Chance’s apartment — indicated she may have died of blunt force trauma or a gunshot wound to the head. He can’t say for certain, though, because her head has not been recovered.

Chance, 30, started the week by rejecting a plea agreement that promised him a lower minimum sentence in exchange for him saying exactly what happened to Young.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

