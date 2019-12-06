Murder charges issued in GR stabbing death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Murder charges have been filed in the death of a Grand Rapids man who was stabbed.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday that his office issued charges of open murder and felony murder against Jordan Scott Loomis, 28. He’s expected to be arraigned later in the day.

Loomis is accused of stabbing and killing James Earl Robertson, 51, somewhere in Grand Rapids, though authorities have not yet specified where.

A courtesy photo of James Earl Robertson.

Robertson’s body was found Wednesday at the Grand River Open Space Park between Grand Rapids and Allendale. Detectives had started looking for him Nov. 25 as part of a missing persons case.

Online records show Loomis was booked into the Kent County jail on Sunday for lying to police officer in the course of a violent crime investigation.