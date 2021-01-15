Murder charge issued in shooting of Grand Rapids woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they have arrested the person responsible for the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Andre Dimetre Sims, 23, of Grand Rapids, faces charges of open murder and felony firearm as a habitual offender.

The charges stem from the Jan. 3 shooting of Sandra Carter, 65, at a duplex at the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue.

A neighbor told News 8 the shooter walked up to the front door and opened fire into the house as Cater opened the door. She died later at the hospital.

“My sister didn’t have any enemies; enemies were far-fetched from my sister,” Carter’s brother Perry Collier told News 8 the week of the murder. “I don’t know any of my family members that’s into anything that’s corrupt.”

Carter’s grandson was staying with her at the time of the murder.

“He was so heart-stricken — the tragedy of his grandmother being taken from him,” Collier said.

GRPD said it is still investigating the murder. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.