Murder charge issued in January shooting of Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been issued against a Grand Rapids man in the early January shooting of another man.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Javonte Robinson, 26, faces charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Robinson is charged in connection the death of Tony Lamarr Stewart, 29, who was fatally shot Jan. 3 in the parking lot of a liquor store on Grand Rapids’ southeast side. Friends said Stewart left behind two children.

Online records from the Kent County Correctional Facility show Robinson has been in jail since Jan. 31 on weapons and resisting and obstructing police charges.