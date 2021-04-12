Murder charge issued in Grand Rapids shooting

Authorities outside the Stuyvesant Apartments in Grand Rapids Friday, April 9, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen suspect surrendered himself to police in after shooting and killing a man at a Grand Rapids apartment building last week.

Related Content Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting at GR apartment building

Nicholas Purnell, 28, was shot and killed at Stuyvesant Apartments on Madison Avenue SE at Cherry Street Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said 17-year-old Andre Jermaine Hollowell of Grand Rapids turned himself in later that same day. He faces charges of open murder and felony firearm.

Arraignment could happen as early as Monday.

Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting, nor is it clear if or how the victim and suspect knew one another.