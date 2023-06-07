GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend in downtown Grand Rapids last week.

A file booking photo of Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa released by Grand Rapids police.

Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon for the shooting death of Leah Gomez, according to court documents.

Gomez was found shot dead in a car in the parking lot of Loose Leaf Lofts on Commerce Avenue between Goodrich Street and Wealthy Street in downtown Grand Rapids on May 31.

Bernal-Sosa is the father of Gomez’s daughter and was her boyfriend. Police said the daughter, Rosie, was in the car when her mother was shot.

At the time of the shooting, he was already wanted for failing to show up to a court after being accused of strangling her in Wyoming last year.

An undated photo of Leah Gomez. (Courtesy)

Last week, after executing a search warrant in Wyoming, Grand Rapids police confirmed they found the truck they believe Bernal-Sosa was driving when Gomez was killed.

The truck belongs to Bernal Landscape. GRPD said the company has nothing to do with the killing and management has cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Bernal-Sosa’s location should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.