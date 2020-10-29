Murder charge in shooting death of Grand Rapids woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Criminal charges, including one of murder, have been issued against a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Grand Rapids early Wednesday.

The victim was identified by police Thursday as Yolanda Genean Henderson, 45, of Grand Rapids.

Richard Leon Davis, 30, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of open murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.

Related Content GRPD: Homicide suspect in custody after standoff

Authorities say Davis shot and killed Henderson around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Ottillia Street and Nelson Avenue SE, north of Alger Street.

After the killing, police say, Davis drove to the home on Sigsbee Street that he shared with is parents. He initially refused to come out, but eventually surrendered peacefully to officers after a seven-hour standoff.

The murder is Grand Rapids’ 31st of 2020.

Appearing in court Thursday via video linkup, Davis said only that he understood the charges against him and his rights and that he was asking the court to assign him an attorney.

While the public defender representing Davis at arraignment asked for a “reasonable” bond because Davis is a caregiver to his parents and has three children, the judge cited the seriousness of the charges and concerns about public safety when he denied bond.