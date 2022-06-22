GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been accused of murder after a body was found in his car while he was being arrested for stalking, authorities say.

Devon Matthews, 26, is being charged with open murder and felony firearm in the death of Richard Jekel, 69, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Information about the killing came out in court Tuesday, when Matthews stood before a judge on a bond hearing in an aggravated stalking case.

Prosecutors said Matthews was free on a $100,000 bond after being charged with aggravated stalking out of Wyoming and was on a GPS tether when a second aggravated stalking complaint was made out of Grand Rapids. Police went to arrest him, prosecutors say, and found him outside his stalking victim’s home armed with a gun.

That was June 7 on Horton Avenue SE near the intersection of Alger Street SE and S. Division Avenue.

There, prosecutors said in court, officers found a man shot dead in the back of his car.

A gun that Matthews “dumped” was the one that was used in the killing, prosecutors said.

GRPD said in a release that work with Wyoming police on other crimes “led directly to the discovery” of Jekel’s body.

At the hearing, Matthews’ bond in the aggravated stalking case was raised from $10,000 to $50,000.