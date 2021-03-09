Murder charge filed in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Murder charges have been issued against a man accused of shooting and killing his roommate in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Court documents identify the victim as Anthony Crump and the suspect as Devan James Cole.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Veto Street NW near Marion Avenue. In court documents, authorities say a downstairs neighbor called 911 after hearing an argument and then five or six gunshots. When officers arrived, they found Crump dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Crump’s girlfriend said Crump and Cole, who lived in opposite upstairs bedrooms, were arguing about a video game controller and a previous dispute. The girlfriend Crump was standing outside Cole’s bedroom door when Cole opened it and started shooting.

She said she found Crump lying on the floor of Cole’s room holding his stomach.

Cole, she said, grabbed his stuff and then left. The downstairs neighbor said Cole put a gun in his waistband before driving off.

Online records show Cole, 26, was booked into the Kent County jail on Tuesday. He faces charges of open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as a being a second-time habitual offender. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Crump’s death marked Grand Rapids’ second homicide of 2021.