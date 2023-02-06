GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 29-year-old has been charged with murdering a woman in Grand Rapids in front of her children in December.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Keyante Newbern, 29, has been charged with homicide — open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm for the murder of 23-year-old Mya Kelly.

His arraignment is pending.

“Any death by homicide in our city is tragic, but the murder of Mya Kelly in her home, in front of her young children, is a truly heinous act,” Chief Eric Winstrom said in a press release. “I commend the GRPD Major Case Team detectives for their perseverance in bringing justice for Mya’s loved ones.”

Kelly was killed in front of Kelly’s two children, ages 1 and 3, on Dec. 26 at a home on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide.