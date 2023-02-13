A Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo of Neftali Hernandez from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of a man who was shot multiple times and killed in Grand Rapids Friday night.

Vasant Patel, 42, died at the hospital after the shooting along Butterworth Street SW near Lane Avenue.

Neftali Hernandez, 20, was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and felony firearm. Jail records show bond was set at $250,000.

Police say that after the shooting, a witness stopped Hernandez until officers could arrest him.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not released any information about what led up to the shooting.