GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured when multiple shots were fired outside a bar in Grand Rapids’ Heartside area early Sunday, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not immediately have information on the patients’ conditions.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oakes Street SW and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, near Grand Woods Lounge. A witness at the bar told News 8 it appeared to have stemmed from a fight.

Police respond to a shooting in Grand Rapids’ Heartside area on July 17, 2022.

A Michigan State Police trooper who was called in to help direct traffic said “lots of shots” were fired but could not provide further details because GRPD was handling the investigation.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw a Jeep being loaded on to a tow truck around 2:15 a.m. It was unclear whether or how it may have been involved in the shooting. A forensics team arrived shortly before 3 a.m.

GRPD has not released any information about suspects.