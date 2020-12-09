Multiple break-ins at Grand Rapids cellphone stores; no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after several cellphone stores were broken into early Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers responded to the first break-in around 2:40 a.m. at Genius Phone Repair located on Celebration Drive NE near the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Knapp Street. It’s unknown what was taken from the store.

Officers then received a report of an alarm shortly before 3 a.m. at the Boost Mobile on Leonard Street NE near the intersection of Ball Avenue NE. The suspects are described as younger men who arrived in a small SUV. It’s unknown what was taken.

Authorities received a report of an alarm at 3:08 a.m. at the Boost Mobile on Leonard Street NW near the intersection of Alpine Avenue NW. Glass was smashed in but there were no signs of entry.

A minute later at 3:09 a.m. officers responded to the Boost Mobile on Bridge Street NW near Straight Avenue NW for a report of an alarm. Police tried to stop a vehicle believed to be involved but all the suspects got away.

The police department said shortly before 3:30 a.m. officers were in the area of the Metro PCS store on Fulton Street W near Garfield Avenue when they saw three people who seemed to be “casing” the store. The three teenage suspects were able to get away.

Similar crimes have been happening all year. Shops along 28th Street and Alpine Avenue have been popular targets, with car dealerships bearing the brunt of the thefts. The thieves smash their way in — sometimes using a vehicle to ram through a garage door — grab the keys to cars on the lot and then take off. Stolen cars from dealerships have then been used in joyrides or in other smash-and-grabs.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.