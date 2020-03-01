Multiple arrests made in GR fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police made multiple arrests early Sunday morning after a fight broke out on the southeast side of the city.

Police said officers were dispatched after the sound of a gunshot went off in the area of Griggs Street SE and Prospect Avenue SE just after 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a group of people fighting.

Authorities told News 8 one subject was arrested for assault and another subject was arrested for outstanding warrants and resisting officers. Police said that subject was cleared at an area hospital prior to being held at the Kent County jail. Police found a firearm at the scene of the fight.

It is unknown how or why the fight broke out, police said.

This case is ongoing for further investigation and will be presented to the Grand Rapids City Attorney’s Office and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration on charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.