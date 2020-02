The scene of a traffic backup near a crash on US-131 at Hall Street in Grand Rapids. (Via Michigan Department of Transportation – Feb. 21, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A multicar crash shut down lanes of US-131 in Grand Rapids for a time Friday afternoon, causing a traffic backup.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Hall Street. The Michigan Department of Transportation says six cars were involved.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash, nor whether anyone was hurt or how seriously.

All lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m. Before that, traffic was backed up past 44th Street.