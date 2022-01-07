Multi-vehicle crash causes backups on US-131 in GR

A screenshot of Michigan Department of Transportation camera of US-131 at Hall Street shows traffic backups after a crash in Grand Rapids on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities said several vehicles were involved in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on US-131 near Franklin Street.

Michigan State Police told News 8 that about 10 to 15 vehicles on both the northbound and southbound lanes were involved. Of those vehicles, state police said some did not crash but slide off the roadway.

State police said there are reports of injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.