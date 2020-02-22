MSU students give kids a look at medical field

About 200 kids, ages 7-11, got an early look at their possible futures during the Reach Out to Youth program inside the Secchia Center in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University medical students gave kids and parents a look at the field of medicine.

About 200 kids, ages 7-11, got an early peek at their possible futures during this year’s Reach Out to Youth program inside the Secchia Center in Grand Rapids.

“They come, and they’re basically a med student for a day,” said Ajah Chandler, an MSU med student.

Programs like this produce some first-hand results.

“I didn’t really know what to do because I had no type of guidance,” she said. “Until I shadowed for the first time and I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I like this. I want to be a doctor, too.'”

About 100 Michigan State medical students put this collection of courses together for both kids and their parents.

“We teach them the same things, so they can go home and talk about these things and try to make sure the kids understood what they learned and kind of get this knowledge, so it stays with them,” said Chandler.

Every year, the featured topic of anatomy changes. This time, it was all about the eyeballs.

And the optics on this program are all positive.

“It will really make a difference to the children and their parents because the parents have a better idea of what they need to do to have their kids think, ‘Yes, I can do something more,'” said Denise Dryden, who tagged along with her grandkids.

The hope is for it to act as a gateway to new career paths.

“Whether it’s medicine or science, but they know that there’s an opportunity out there for them,” Dryden said. “And they can do it.”

Saturday marked the sixth year of the event.