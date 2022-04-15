GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of Patrick Lyoya echoing through downtown Grand Rapids again Friday afternoon and evening, as various protests over his killing by a Grand Rapids police officer continues.

Among the groups taking to the streets were medical students from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine.

They call themselves White Coats for Black Lives, several dozen medical students backed up by college of human medicine faculty members, frustrated by the events of the last two weeks and looking for answers.

Clad in their white lab coats and carrying signs of protest, the medical students left their classrooms and clinics to send a message.

Among the protestors was first-year medical student and West Michigan native Marissa Solorzano.

“I think that’s important in medicine. I think more physicians should be doing this,” Solorzano said.

The shooting happened two weeks ago Monday, and the release of video from the incident this week has stirred a range of emotions, from grief to anger.

“I’m from West Michigan, and I have just never felt this much disappointment in my community,” Solorzano said. “So sure, we have to wait for this process, but I mean, you also have to help your community heal as we’re processing that instantaneous disgust that you feel when you find out about these things.”

They marched from the school of medicine, through the heart of downtown and back to the entrance of Spectrum Butterworth.

They were joined on the march by School of Human Medicine faculty members.

“Being a physician does not just mean being in the office. It means advocating and speaking out for social justice issues,” said Dr. Lisa Lowery, a pediatrician and Assistant Dean for Diversity and Cultural Initiatives at the College of Human Medicine. “It’s important that we get out and say, ‘You know what, we’re not just there to listen with a stethoscope. We’re here to listen with our hearts and our ears, and advocate for change.’”

As protests continue, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says that the absence of police was by design to avoid any faceoffs between officers and demonstrators that could escalate tensions.

“We’re trying to accommodate the First Amendment rights of these individuals as well as we can,” Winstrom said. “And so far it’s been a successful few days of protests. We haven’t made a single arrest and there haven’t been any issues as far as safety is concerned.”

As we watch the case unfold, marchers say one fact is undeniable.

“A life was lost,” Lowery said. “And we need to look back and say where in this whole process could we have stopped and avoided such a tragedy.“