MSU GR Research Center receives $5 million donation

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center has received a $5 million donation.

The university announced Friday that Peter and Joan Secchia donated a second $5 million gift to help complete the $30 million campaign for the $88 million building, which opened in 2017.

In 2016, Richard and Helen DeVos and the Secchias gave a combined gift of $15 million to launch the capital campaign for the construction of the MSU Grand Rapids Research Center. Before that, the couples donated $20 million to build and name the Secchia Center, according to a MSU news release.

The Secchia Center is MSU College of Human Medicine’s headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids.  

