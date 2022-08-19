GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a standoff happening on Grand Rapids’ south side as police search the area for suspects they believe were involved in a shooting, according to Michigan State Police.
Officers with MSP and Grand Rapids Police Department are outside of a house on Ionia Avenue near Putnam Street SW. Police were attempting to get a man to come out of a house on Ionia, troopers said.
They had previously set up a perimeter on Hall Street between Buchanan and Ionia avenues. An MSP helicopter was also circling overhead in the area, troopers said.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for details.