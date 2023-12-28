GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several crashes backed up southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

Around 6 p.m., MSP troopers and Walker police were called to southbound US-131 between Ann Street and I-196 for reports of several crashes.

The highway was partly blocked and traffic came to a near standstill because of the crashes. MSP warned drivers to find another route.

There were no reports of injuries, according to MSP.

It is not clear what caused the crashes.