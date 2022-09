Police at the scene of a crash on southbound US-131 at Leonard Street in Grand Rapids on Sept. 11, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A serious crash has shut down part of US-131 in Grand Rapids, police say.

The crash is a single-vehicle rollover crash, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. It said there are serious injuries.

Southbound US-131 is shut down at Leonard Street. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.