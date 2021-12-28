MSP searches for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on I-196 in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police said the driver struck a pedestrian on westbound I-196 at Market Avenue between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2015 GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, or Cadillac Escalade with a missing passenger-side chrome mirror.

MSP Lt. Michelle Robinson told News 8 that the pedestrian was struck by the mirror and sustained bruising but was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information about a vehicle matching description and damage is asked to call the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.

