GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said.

It happened at 2:23 a.m. at US-131 and Wealthy Street, according to MSP.

A car and a motorcycle were involved and the motorcyclist was seriously hurt, MSP said. The motorcyclist’s name was not released.

The southbound US-131 exit ramp to Wealthy Street, exit 84A, was temporarily closed Saturday morning due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The exit ramp reopened shortly after 4 a.m.

MSP said alcohol was believed to be a factor.