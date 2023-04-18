The scene following a deadly crash on southbound US-131 near Wealthy Street on April 18, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on southbound US-131 near Wealthy Street.

Investigators said a 36-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving southbound on US-131 when he lost control, struck the median and was partially ejected.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to state police. His name has not been released.

State police said investigators believe that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.