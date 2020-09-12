MSP investigating similar US-131 shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police say they are investigating two similar shootings on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving his company security vehicle southbound on the freeway near Hall Street when a silver or blue-colored sedan pulled up and shot at him, speeding off.

The driver wasn’t hit, but three bullet holes were later found in his car, MSP said.

Troopers say a similar shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday when a 54-year-old man and 46-year-old woman — both from Grand Rapids — were driving south near Market Avenue.

They told police they heard shots and saw what appeared to be muzzle flashes coming from a sedan near them.

Neither the man nor the woman was hit, but several bullet holes were found in their car, police say.

The suspect vehicle in each incident is described as a sedan, possibly silver or blue in color. Investigators say they are working to determine if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411 or MSP Regional Dispatch at 989.732.5141.