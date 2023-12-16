GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by officers after pulling out a sharp object in Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

Around 8:35 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to Union Avenue NE and Innes Street NE for a “trouble with a person” call, GRPD Capt. Michael Maycroft said.

Responding officers found a man who then walked into an alleyway nearby. Officers report that he was acting “erratically.” Maycroft said the man then pulled out a “cutting instrument” and charged at the officers. The two officers then fired at the 19-year-old man. GRPD originally told News 8 that he was 20 years old.

Maycroft said they quickly started first aid. He was then taken to the hospital. He was last known to be in surgery. His condition is unknown.

Michigan State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure. Maycroft said both officers have worked for the department for over 20 years.

Union Avenue NE is closed between Lyon Street and Crescent Street while crews investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more. We will update with more information once it is released.