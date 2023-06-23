GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a complaint of a man impersonating an officer and pulling a woman over on I-96.

MSP declined to immediately provide further details, including about where it happened and exactly how many people have filed complaints, citing an open investigation.

Ionia County Central Dispatch confirmed to news 8 that it received a report around noon Friday of someone impersonating a police officer on westbound I-96 between Ionia and Lake Odessa. Deputies were sent to the area but didn’t find anyone.

If you’re ever uncertain about the legitimacy of the person pulling you over, you can call 911 to check.