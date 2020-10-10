MSP helicopter to assist with GRPD sweep this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Michigan State Police helicopter will be hovering around Grand Rapids this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says MSP is coordinating and assisting them with its increased efforts this weekend to address the increased violence.

On Thursday, GRPD Chief Eric Payne said the ramp-up patrols will target people involved in crimes rather than low-level violations like cracked tailgates. It will also work to build a positive relationship with the community.

In a similar sweep a few weekends ago, GRPD arrested 34 people and seized several guns.